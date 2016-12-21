Big drop in number of - distressed property assets' being auctioned

The number of distressed property assets in Hong Kong will remain low, despite the recent stamp duty hike and likely interest rate rise later this week, analysts say. Distressed assets - those that owners are forced to sell at lower-than-market prices for reasons such as bankruptcy or debt - are "extremely scarce" in Hong Kong, according to Charles Chan, managing director of valuation and professional services at real estate services provider Savills.

