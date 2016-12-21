Help students with special needs succ...

Help students with special needs succeed in Hong Kong universities

Thursday Nov 24 Read more: South China Morning Post

Alfred C. M. Chan is encouraged by the increase in funding for this minority group, but says a more holistic approach is needed to help them meet their still considerable challenges Does the name Lung Wai-hin ring a bell? She was the girl who appeared in a memorable TV commercial more than a decade ago that uplifted the spirits of people in Hong Kong in the midst of the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic. Her cheerful face and "happy dance" are still at the back of many minds today.

