Ticks & Lyme Disease: People no longer wait for symptoms to get tested Read Story Michelle Boudin

The summer months mean most of us are outside enjoying longer days but this is also the time when you and your kids are most in danger of getting bitten by what can be a tick carrying a dangerous disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , this could be one of the worst summers on record for ticks.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun '17
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May '17
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
