Ticks, Floods, And a Dash of Health Care

16 hrs ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been speaking on a variety of topics around his state over the recess, not just health care. Finding the votes for the GOP effort to roll back the 2010 health care overhaul may be the most pressing matter at the Capitol, but it hasn't been the only topic of conversation for senators back home over the Independence Day July recess.

