Tick towns: Researchers target neighborhoods in Lyme effort

With a bumper crop of blacklegged ticks possible this season, researchers in a Lyme disease-pla... . In this June 22, 2017, photo, senior research specialist Kelly Oggenfuss checks for ticks on a chipmunk as part of a research project at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, in Millbrook, N.Y. The institute is conducting a ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.