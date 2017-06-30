Tick-borne illnesses, including Lyme ...

Tick-borne illnesses, including Lyme disease, on the rise in Alabama

Those heading outdoors over the Independence Day holiday may want to take extra precautions to guard against ticks this year. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that several common tick-borne illnesses have been on the rise in Alabama in recent years, even illnesses thought to be uncommon in Alabama such as Lyme disease.

