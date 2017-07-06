Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise ...

Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise in Alabama

15 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

While you're outside during the hot, summer months, you may want to take extra precautions to guard against ticks this year. Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health says up until a few years ago, Alabama rarely saw Lyme Disease associated with tick bites.

