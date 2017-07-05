Mice Help Forecast Threat of Lyme Disease Ticks
This could shape up to be a bad year for Lyme disease in some regions. Deer ticks feed on mice and researchers in New York's Hudson Valley say last year's big mouse populations could mean an abundance of ticks infected with Lyme disease bacteria.
