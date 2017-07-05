Mice Help Forecast Threat of Lyme Dis...

Mice Help Forecast Threat of Lyme Disease Ticks

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

This could shape up to be a bad year for Lyme disease in some regions. Deer ticks feed on mice and researchers in New York's Hudson Valley say last year's big mouse populations could mean an abundance of ticks infected with Lyme disease bacteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) May '17 CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May '17 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May '17 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May '17 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC