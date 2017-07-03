Lyme Disease on the Rise, Making Prevention a Summer Priority
If hiking, camping, or other outdoor activities are on your game plan for this summer, beware: Federal health officials say 2017 is shaping up to be a banner year for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tick-borne diseases are on the rise this year and prevention should be on everyone's mind, particularly during the summer and early fall when ticks are most active.
