Lyme Disease on the Rise, Making Prev...

Lyme Disease on the Rise, Making Prevention a Summer Priority

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Max

If hiking, camping, or other outdoor activities are on your game plan for this summer, beware: Federal health officials say 2017 is shaping up to be a banner year for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tick-borne diseases are on the rise this year and prevention should be on everyone's mind, particularly during the summer and early fall when ticks are most active.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) May '17 CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May '17 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May '17 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May '17 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,951 • Total comments across all topics: 282,236,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC