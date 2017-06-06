Depauville library to host tick informational program on July 7
The library here will host an educational presentation on ticks and tick-borne diseases by the Jefferson County Public Health Department that will discuss how ticks transmit disease, how to prevent tick bites, how to properly remove an attached tick and symptoms of tick-borne disease. The free program is at 6 p.m. Friday at the Depauville Free Library, 32333 County Route 179.
