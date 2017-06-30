Battling summera s riskiest disease at ground zero Updated at

In an attempt to reduce the number of cases of Lyme disease and tick-borne illnesses in Massachu-setts, Congressman William Keating has authored a bill that would require the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to publish two new sets of materials aimed at better educating healthcare providers and the public. To date, Nantucket has the highest rate of Lyme disease in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inquirer & Mirror.