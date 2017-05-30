Woman launches petition calling for better treatment of Lyme disease...
Janey Cringean says her life has been made a misery after doctors misdiagnosed her and ignored her pleas for help. A petition calling for better treatment of Lyme disease has been launched by a woman who lost more than a decade of her life to the illness.
