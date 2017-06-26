Why you should really be scared of ticks this summer

Alison Schrag is not normally one to panic, but when she found a tick on her 6-year-old son last month at their vacation home upstate, her mom instincts kicked in. Ecologists at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in the Hudson Valley say tick populations are slated to be the highest in years due to a wet winter two years ago, which offered ample acorns for the Lyme-disease-carrying mice that ticks feed on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.