WCSU researchers see sharp increase in deer ticks
Researchers at Western Connecticut State University have seen the highest level of deer ticks - a common carrier of Lyme disease - since the college started field monitoring in 2011. The college's Tick-Borne Disease Prevention Laboratory has monitored deer tick populations on a weekly basis at sites in Danbury, Ridgefield and Newtown, from May through August, annually.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May '17
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
