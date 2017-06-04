Warning sign: Daughter's Lyme disease...

Warning sign: Daughter's Lyme disease started with headaches

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: NewsTarget.com

What seemed like a run-of-the-mill case of headaches and joint pain turned out to be chronic Lyme disease in an eight-year old girl, who now has to live with the effects of the debilitating disease for the rest of her life. The girl's mother, Jamie Buss, shared in a story on KHou.com that her daughter Ella suffered from severe headaches in early 2015, but they disappeared on their own after they had consulted a pediatrician.

