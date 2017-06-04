Warning sign: Daughter's Lyme disease started with headaches
What seemed like a run-of-the-mill case of headaches and joint pain turned out to be chronic Lyme disease in an eight-year old girl, who now has to live with the effects of the debilitating disease for the rest of her life. The girl's mother, Jamie Buss, shared in a story on KHou.com that her daughter Ella suffered from severe headaches in early 2015, but they disappeared on their own after they had consulted a pediatrician.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
