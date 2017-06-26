VIDEO: Bradford postie to take on marathon challenge in aid of severely ill friend
A BRADFORD postwoman is set to embark on a challenge to complete 26 marathons in 26 days in a bid to raise A 60,000 to fund treatment for her severely ill friend. Kelly Williams, 40, who lives in Wilsden , wants to fund stem cell treatment for her friend Sol, who lives in Argentina but was bitten by a tick during a holiday to the UK in 2012 and now suffers from chronic Lyme Disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May '17
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC