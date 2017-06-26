VIDEO: Bradford postie to take on marathon challenge in aid of severely ill friend

A BRADFORD postwoman is set to embark on a challenge to complete 26 marathons in 26 days in a bid to raise A 60,000 to fund treatment for her severely ill friend. Kelly Williams, 40, who lives in Wilsden , wants to fund stem cell treatment for her friend Sol, who lives in Argentina but was bitten by a tick during a holiday to the UK in 2012 and now suffers from chronic Lyme Disease.

