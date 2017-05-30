Vets, health experts warn of rising number of Lyme disease cases in Nova Scotia
Dr. Todd Hatchette, chief of microbiology with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, says they are seeing more cases of Lyme disease every year in Nova Scotia and that will likely continue to increase as ticks extend their reach across the province. The Department of Health and Wellness says there were 701 cases of Lyme disease reported in Nova Scotia between 2002 and 2015.
