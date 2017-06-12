University of Guelph setting up lab t...

University of Guelph setting up lab to research Lyme disease with $1.4M donation

The University of Guelph is opening a research lab dedicated to improving testing and treatment for Lyme disease, a tick-borne bacteria that is increasingly affecting Canadians across the country. The Ontario university's lab is being set up with a $1.4-million grant from the G. Magnotta Foundation for Vector-Borne Diseases, named for Magnotta Winery co-founder Gabe Magnotta.

