Two share their experiences with Lyme...

Two share their experiences with Lyme Disease as the tick population spreads throughout PA

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPMT-TV York

This past winter's warmer than average temperatures lead to an increase of mice that carry ticks. You may have heard already this summer season is projected to be a bad year for the already growing Lyme Disease population across Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) May '17 CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May '17 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May '17 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May '17 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,326 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC