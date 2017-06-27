Two share their experiences with Lyme Disease as the tick population spreads throughout PA
This past winter's warmer than average temperatures lead to an increase of mice that carry ticks. You may have heard already this summer season is projected to be a bad year for the already growing Lyme Disease population across Pennsylvania.
