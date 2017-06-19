Treating Lyme disease: When do sympto...

Treating Lyme disease: When do symptoms resolve in children?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: Mattia Chason, M.D., and colleagues in infectious disease examined how quickly Lyme disease symptoms typically resolve in children, a research question that has received little prior study. view For many Americans, the warmer weather of summer means more time spent outside: More gardening and yard work, more hikes in the woods, more backyard barbecues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) May '17 CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May '17 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May '17 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May '17 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC