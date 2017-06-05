Tracking ticks: P.E.I. vet clinics collecting ticks for Lyme disease study

P.E.I. veterinary clinics are collecting ticks as part of a research study by a graduate student at Mount Allison University. "If you're going to your vet and you have a tick on your dog or your cat or you or your floor or your horse, they'll have a form to fill out and they'll send it to me," said Alexandra Foley-Eby, a second year Masters student at Mount Allison.

