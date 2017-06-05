Tracking ticks: New study maps expansion of Lyme disease in Eastern Canada
If you live in the Annapolis Valley, Kings County or Cape Breton and haven't encountered blacklegged ticks, don't get too comfortable. While ticks that carry Lyme disease bacteria aren't prevalent in those regions yet, new research says they soon will be.
