Town Nurse Talks Ticks, Lyme Disease

8 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Ticks are a bigger problem this year than years past, and Glastonbury residents learned about how to avoid them, preventing Lyme Disease, and what to do if they are infected, as Glastonbury Public Health Nurse Krista Timken spoke at the Glastonbury Senior Center on June 13. Timken said that the warm weather is the busiest time for ticks, and that the last two winters being mild has lead to an overabundance of ticks this year. Thirty-eight percent of the 450 ticks tested this year were positive for Lyme disease, up 11 percent from last year.

Read more at The Hartford Courant.

