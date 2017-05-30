Ticks top of mind as risk of Lyme dis...

Ticks top of mind as risk of Lyme disease intensifies

Ottawa has been declared an at-risk area for Lyme disease, which can be transmitted by ticks. With news this month that Ottawa has become an at-risk area for Lyme disease, residents are taking special measures to avoid transmission, and that means being on guard for ticks.

Chicago, IL

