Ticks top of mind as risk of Lyme disease intensifies
Ottawa has been declared an at-risk area for Lyme disease, which can be transmitted by ticks. With news this month that Ottawa has become an at-risk area for Lyme disease, residents are taking special measures to avoid transmission, and that means being on guard for ticks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|18 hr
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC