Ticks likely to flourish this summer in Upstate NY - and that's bad for humans

This summer looks like a banner year for ticks in Upstate New York, and that's bad news for humans. Ticks are carriers -- vectors, in scientific terms -- of Lyme disease and other diseases, said Brian Leydet, a tick researcher and professor at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, in Syracuse.

