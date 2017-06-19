Tick whose bite can trigger meat alle...

Tick whose bite can trigger meat allergy spreads to Pennsylvania Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

Experts say the lone star tick species is spreading beyond the Southeast to places such as Pennsylvania, which already has the highest rate of Lyme disease cases . “While the lone star tick has been seen in Pennsylvania, there is no information as to how prevalent these ticks are or if they are focused in certain parts of the state,” said Nate Wardle of the state Department of Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) May '17 CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May '17 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May '17 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May '17 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,984,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC