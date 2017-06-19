Tick whose bite can trigger meat allergy spreads to Pennsylvania Posted at
Experts say the lone star tick species is spreading beyond the Southeast to places such as Pennsylvania, which already has the highest rate of Lyme disease cases . “While the lone star tick has been seen in Pennsylvania, there is no information as to how prevalent these ticks are or if they are focused in certain parts of the state,” said Nate Wardle of the state Department of Health.
