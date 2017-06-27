Tick submissions to Middlesex-London ...

Tick submissions to Middlesex-London Health Unit more than double year over year

21 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

With increased awareness of Lyme disease and the dangers of ticks, the Middlesex London Health Unit is seeing a meteoric rise in the number of tick submissions. Throughout all of last year, the health unit received roughly 140 ticks from members of the public who have found them on their clothes, pets, or children or who have been bit by a tick.

Chicago, IL

