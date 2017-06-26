Tick Borne Diseases Are on the Rise in Ohio, But Who's Minding the Store?
A disease that's common on the East Coast hadn't made its way to the Buckeye Statea until now. In this week's Exploradio, WKSU's Jeff St.Clair explores what to watch for when walking in tick country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May '17
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC