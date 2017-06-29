Tick Bite Safety

Tick Bite Safety

Dr. Steven Nichols from Aspirus Family Physicians says you can lower your chance of getting bit by avoiding tall grass, wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent with 10-20 percent DEET and checking for ticks after being outdoors. "You always want to make sure that you check yourself thoroughly, looking in skin folds and so forth," said Dr. Nichols.

