Tick Bite Safety
Dr. Steven Nichols from Aspirus Family Physicians says you can lower your chance of getting bit by avoiding tall grass, wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent with 10-20 percent DEET and checking for ticks after being outdoors. "You always want to make sure that you check yourself thoroughly, looking in skin folds and so forth," said Dr. Nichols.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May '17
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC