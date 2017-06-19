They're Back! Tick Numbers High Across New England
Tick numbers are on the rise across New England this spring, raising the prospect of an increase in Lyme and other diseases associated with the blood suckers later this year. The region got a respite last year as the drought took a toll on ticks, whose numbers drop as the humidity falls below 85 percent.
