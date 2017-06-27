Summer Tips to Kick Ticks
Our Bobby Poitevint spoke to health officials about the so-called 'Vampire of the insect world,' the Rocky Mountain Tick. But ticks carrying Lyme disease isn't just a risk for dogs, but to humans too, "Colorado tick fever it's a viral illness, body aches, chills, you really feel like you have the flu and typically that passes on its own," said Travis Scoresby.
