Suburban camp relocated over tick concerns
Lake County officials made the recommendation to move the summer camp after testing in the area found ticks with Lyme Disease. Michael Adam, Senior Biologist with the Lake County Health Department says we're in the middle of a very active tick season and it is not limited to Lake Forest.
