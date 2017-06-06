Scientists Believe Brain-Infecting Pa...

Scientists Believe Brain-Infecting Parasite 'Rat Lungworm' Will Spread With Climate Change

Friday

Scientists have linked climate change to the rise in deadly heat waves and lyme disease-carrying ticks, and now environmental factors may be to blame for one more startling impact: a predicted rise in cases of rat lungworm, a brain-infecting parasite. Researchers at the University of Florida surveyed 18 counties and found that nearly 23 percent of rats, 16 percent of rat feces sampled, and almost 2 percent of land snails carried the nematode known as rat lungworm.

Chicago, IL

