Schumer Urges Government to Help Fight Ticks, Lyme Disease
With summer around the corner, Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to help New York fight ticks and prevent tick-borne diseases. "We have the law to stop the spread of Lyme disease, but the federal government is moving at a snail's pace," said Schumer during a press conference at Central Park on Sunday.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|18 hr
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
