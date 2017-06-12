Research highlights risk of Lyme disease

Research highlights risk of Lyme disease

You don't have to be deep in the backwoods to be at high risk for Lyme disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects that about 300,000 people are infected with Lyme disease each year, yet only 30,000 incidences are reported.

