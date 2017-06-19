Report on dangers antibiotic use for Lyme disease sparks...
In this photo made Friday, May 9, 2014, an informational card about ticks distributed by the Maine Medical Center Research Institute is seen in the woods in Freeport, Maine. State officials say ticks are back with a vengeance, meaning tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease will see no wain.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May '17
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
