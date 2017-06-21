Rep. Keating authors Lyme disease leg...

Rep. Keating authors Lyme disease legislation

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Martha's Vineyard Times

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health , five counties in the 9th Congressional District, represented by Congressman Bill Keating, have the highest rates of Lyme disease in the commonwealth - Nantucket is first, Dukes County is second, followed by Plymouth, Bristol, and Barnstable counties. Last week, Rep. Keating authored the Tick-Borne Disease Prevention Act, which will direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to publish two sets of materials specific to Lyme disease and tick-borne illnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Martha's Vineyard Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) May '17 CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May '17 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May '17 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May '17 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC