Rep. Keating authors Lyme disease legislation

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health , five counties in the 9th Congressional District, represented by Congressman Bill Keating, have the highest rates of Lyme disease in the commonwealth - Nantucket is first, Dukes County is second, followed by Plymouth, Bristol, and Barnstable counties. Last week, Rep. Keating authored the Tick-Borne Disease Prevention Act, which will direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to publish two sets of materials specific to Lyme disease and tick-borne illnesses.

