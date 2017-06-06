Relocated off-leash park has ticks, t...

Relocated off-leash park has ticks, too much mulch, a broken gate and other issues

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Terry Shevchenko was at the Greenway Park off-leash small dog park Tuesday with his three Norfolk terriers. Shevchenko says the park has so many short-comings users feel like "second-class citizens."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) May 20 CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May 15 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May 11 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May '17 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC