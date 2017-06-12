Officials: Record season for ticks on the way
State officials are warning this could be a record season for tick bites - biology experts say ticks in Illinois are getting more prevalent every year, as species from the north and south are migrating into the state. The incidence of Lyme disease has more than doubled in Illinois in the past decade - from 127 cases in 2005 to 287 in 2015.
