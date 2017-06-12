'Nobody is listening to them:' Saskatoon MP demands Ottawa consult...
Conservative member Kevin Waugh, who represents Saskatoon-Grasswood, Sask., is critizing the federal government's plan to spend $4 million to fight Lyme disease, questioning where exactly the money will go. Saskatoon-Grasswood, Sask.,MP Kevin Waugh believes that some of his constituents' and other Canadians' concerns about Lyme disease are falling on "deaf ears" with the Canadian government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC