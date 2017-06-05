Nation-Now 56 mins ago 2:31 p.m.Shoul...

Nation-Now 56 mins ago 2:31 p.m.Should I burn a tick off? 5 common myths about ticks

A recent population boom of white-footed mice has led to an increase in ticks in the Northeast, which feed on mice blood and can acquire the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. In areas where ticks are rampant, like in the Northeast, upper Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, it's important to be on the lookout for ticks and know how to treat a tick bite.

