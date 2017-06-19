N.S. man angry after Lyme disease med...

N.S. man angry after Lyme disease medications seized at border

A Nova Scotia man being treated for Lyme disease in the U.S. is angry that his medications were seized at the border, saying the drugs are saving his life. Donnie Blenus was diagnosed with Lyme disease last year but believes he was infected with the tick-borne illness more than three years ago.

