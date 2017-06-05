More Lyme disease cases anticipated with launch of New Brunswick strategy
New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health expects to see an increase in the number of Lyme disease cases in the province as a result of the new Lyme disease strategy launched by her office. The strategy includes providing education and awareness to the public and to physicians about the infectious disease, said Dr. Jennifer Russell.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May 11
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
