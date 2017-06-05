More Lyme disease cases anticipated w...

More Lyme disease cases anticipated with launch of New Brunswick strategy

Read more: CBC News

New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health expects to see an increase in the number of Lyme disease cases in the province as a result of the new Lyme disease strategy launched by her office. The strategy includes providing education and awareness to the public and to physicians about the infectious disease, said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

