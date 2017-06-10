Michigan Tick Season Is Here! Follow These 5 Steps To Keep Your Pets Tick Free This Summer
Its summertime and that means ticks. Here's 5 easy steps on how to keep your pets from getting bit! Lyme disease is a possibility after getting bit by a tick for not only people but for pets too! Of course humans can spot a tick and properly get the tick off of themselves, but dogs and cats not so much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May 20
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May 15
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC