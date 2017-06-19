Lyme disease, other tick-carried dise...

Lyme disease, other tick-carried diseases on the rise in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Madison Press

A steadily rising number of Lyme disease cases are being reported in Ohio transmitted by a tick that can be as small as a poppy seed. Every year since 2010, when Ohio's first population of blacklegged deer ticks was discovered in Coshocton County, the number of people infected with Lyme disease has increased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) May '17 CentralCaliGal 10
News Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites May '17 Skiddle 1
Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers. May '17 Ted 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) May '17 Connie 174
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) Apr '17 lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... Apr '17 Threat of Rabies 2 1
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC