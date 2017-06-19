Lyme disease, other tick-carried diseases on the rise in Ohio
A steadily rising number of Lyme disease cases are being reported in Ohio transmitted by a tick that can be as small as a poppy seed. Every year since 2010, when Ohio's first population of blacklegged deer ticks was discovered in Coshocton County, the number of people infected with Lyme disease has increased.
