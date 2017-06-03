Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
With a growing number of Lyme disease cases in Minnesota, one family from Monticello has been hit particularly hard with three members diagnosed. Joan Schuster and her two children, 14-year-old Alyssa and 13-year-old Jack, were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015.
#1 Sunday Jun 4
Lyme is very harmful.
#2 Sunday Jun 4
How would you know?
