Lone Star Tick Bites Are Making Some People Allergic to Red Meat
If those illnesses aren't enough to worry about, experts are sounding the alarm about another tick-borne condition that appears to be on the rise. A bite from the Lone Star tick has been leaving victims with a potentially dangerous allergy to red meat and sometimes even dairy products.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|May '17
|CentralCaliGal
|10
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|May '17
|Skiddle
|1
|Support Group for Lyme Disease sufferers.
|May '17
|Ted
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|May '17
|Connie
|174
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|Apr '17
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
