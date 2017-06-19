Indiana's top doctor urges vigilance ...

Indiana's top doctor urges vigilance for spotted fever cases

Read more: Daily Herald

Indiana's state health commissioner is urging physicians to check patients for signs of Rocky Mountain spotted fever following a young girl's recent death from the tick-borne disease. Commissioner Jerome Adams also suggested in Monday's advisory that doctors ask about patients about outdoor exposure and said they should not rule out tick-borne diseases even if patients, especially children, have no evidence or recollection of a tick bite.

