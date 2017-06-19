IMM Celebrates Record New Business with Five New Clients in Q1
IMM, the full service digital agency with a distinguished track record of innovating and adapting ahead of major industry shifts, had a banner quarter with the addition of five new accounts to the company's roster of blue chip brands.
