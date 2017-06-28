How to Avoid Tick Bites (and Lyme Dis...

How to Avoid Tick Bites (and Lyme Disease) This Summer

With the arrival of warmer weather , you may be spending more time enjoying summer pleasures such as picnics, barbecues, hikes and other outdoor adventures. But keep in mind: The height of tick season - and hence Lyme disease risk - is also here, and 2017 is expected to be particularly intense as far as this tick-borne illness goes.

